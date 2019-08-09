What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of New Wave Group AB (publ) (STO:NEWA B)?

Every investor in New Wave Group AB (publ) (STO:NEWA B) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

New Wave Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of kr4.2b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NEWA B.

View our latest analysis for New Wave Group

OM:NEWA B Ownership Summary, August 9th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About New Wave Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 43% of New Wave Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at New Wave Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

OM:NEWA B Income Statement, August 9th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in New Wave Group. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of New Wave Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.