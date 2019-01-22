What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Win Hanverky Holdings Limited (HKG:3322)?

The big shareholder groups in Win Hanverky Holdings Limited (HKG:3322) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Win Hanverky Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$1.0b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 3322.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Win Hanverky Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Win Hanverky Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 5.6% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Win Hanverky Holdings’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Win Hanverky Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Win Hanverky Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.