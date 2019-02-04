What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (HKG:551)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A look at the shareholders of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (HKG:551) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) has a market capitalization of HK$43b, so it’s too big to fly under the radar. We’d expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 551.

Check out our latest analysis for Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings)

SEHK:551 Ownership Summary February 4th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) does have institutional investors; and they hold 11% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings)’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

SEHK:551 Income Statement Export February 4th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings). There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings)

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.