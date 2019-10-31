What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Zensun Enterprises Limited (HKG:185)?

If you want to know who really controls Zensun Enterprises Limited (HKG:185), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.
Zensun Enterprises is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$3.6b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 185.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zensun Enterprises?
Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.
There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Zensun Enterprises's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.
Zensun Enterprises is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of Zensun Enterprises
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Zensun Enterprises Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of HK$3.6b, that means they have HK$2.8b worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 22% stake in 185. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
