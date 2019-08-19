What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (HKG:564)?

If you want to know who really controls Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (HKG:564), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of HK$10b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 564.

SEHK:564 Ownership Summary, August 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 23% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:564 Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group is not owned by hedge funds. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.