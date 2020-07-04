What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR)?

If you want to know who really controls Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Air New Zealand isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of NZ$1.6b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Air New Zealand.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Air New Zealand?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Air New Zealand does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Air New Zealand's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Air New Zealand. The New Zealand Government is currently the company's largest shareholder with 52% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 7.8% and 2.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Private Banking and Investment Banking Investments and Capital Research and Management Company are the second and third largest shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.