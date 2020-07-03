What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)?

Every investor in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$124m, Aldeyra Therapeutics is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Aldeyra Therapeutics.

See our latest analysis for Aldeyra Therapeutics

NasdaqCM:ALDX Ownership Breakdown July 3rd 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aldeyra Therapeutics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Aldeyra Therapeutics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:ALDX Earnings and Revenue Growth July 3rd 2020 More

It looks like hedge funds own 17% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Perceptive Advisors LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. With 6.8% and 6.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Prosight Management, LP and Domain Associates, L.L.C. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Todd Brady is the owner of 1.3% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no one shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.