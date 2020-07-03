What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)?

A look at the shareholders of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Aravive is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$186m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Aravive.

View our latest analysis for Aravive

NasdaqGS:ARAV Ownership Breakdown July 3rd 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aravive?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Aravive already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aravive's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:ARAV Earnings and Revenue Growth July 3rd 2020 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Aravive. The company's largest shareholder is Artal Group S.A., with ownership of 9.1%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.3% and 5.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.