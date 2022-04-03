What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)?

The big shareholder groups in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Arcimoto is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$215m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Arcimoto.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arcimoto?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Arcimoto already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Arcimoto, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Arcimoto. The company's CEO Mark Frohnmayer is the largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. With 6.0% and 4.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Invesco Capital Management LLC and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Arcimoto

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Arcimoto, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$215m, and insiders have US$47m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 51% stake in Arcimoto, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Arcimoto better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Arcimoto you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

