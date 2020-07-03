What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)?

A look at the shareholders of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Axsome Therapeutics is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$3.0b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Axsome Therapeutics.

Check out our latest analysis for Axsome Therapeutics

NasdaqGM:AXSM Ownership Breakdown July 3rd 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Axsome Therapeutics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Axsome Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Axsome Therapeutics's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGM:AXSM Earnings and Revenue Growth July 3rd 2020 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Axsome Therapeutics is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Antecip Capital, L.L.C., with ownership of 20%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.