What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)?

The big shareholder groups in Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of UK£1.5b, Babcock International Group is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Babcock International Group.

Check out our latest analysis for Babcock International Group

LSE:BAB Ownership Breakdown July 10th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Babcock International Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Babcock International Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Babcock International Group's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

LSE:BAB Earnings and Revenue Growth July 10th 2020 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Babcock International Group is not owned by hedge funds. Standard Life Aberdeen plc is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.5% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.2% and 6.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 15 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no one share holder has a majority.