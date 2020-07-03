What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC)?

The big shareholder groups in BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

BATM Advanced Communications is a smaller company with a market capitalization of UK£504m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BATM Advanced Communications.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BATM Advanced Communications?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in BATM Advanced Communications. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at BATM Advanced Communications's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in BATM Advanced Communications. The company's largest shareholder is Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited, with ownership of 27%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 22% and 5.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Zvi Marom, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.