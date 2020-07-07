What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH)?

Every investor in Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Bigtincan Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$316m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Bigtincan Holdings.

View our latest analysis for Bigtincan Holdings

ASX:BTH Ownership Breakdown July 7th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bigtincan Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bigtincan Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bigtincan Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:BTH Earnings and Revenue Growth July 7th 2020 More

It looks like hedge funds own 13% of Bigtincan Holdings shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that Regal Funds Management Pty Limited is the largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is the second largest shareholder owning 8.2% of common stock, and David Keane holds about 6.7% of the company stock. David Keane, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Our studies suggest that the top 17 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.