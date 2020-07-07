What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW)?

Every investor in Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of AU$2.2b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Charter Hall Long WALE REIT.

ASX:CLW Ownership Breakdown July 7th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Charter Hall Long WALE REIT does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Charter Hall Long WALE REIT's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:CLW Earnings and Revenue Growth July 7th 2020 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Charter Hall Long WALE REIT. The company's largest shareholder is Charter Hall Funds Management Ltd., with ownership of 11%. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.9% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 5.2% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 24 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.