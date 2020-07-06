What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU)?

Every investor in Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Computershare is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of AU$7.3b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Computershare.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Computershare?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Computershare does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Computershare's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Computershare is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that AustralianSuper Pty. Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 7.6% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.0% of common stock, and Finico Pty. Ltd., Asset Management Arm holds about 5.9% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 14 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.