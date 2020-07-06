What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)?

Every investor in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of CA$4.1b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Granite Real Estate Investment Trust.

TSX:GRT.UN Ownership Breakdown July 6th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Granite Real Estate Investment Trust does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:GRT.UN Earnings and Revenue Growth July 6th 2020 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 5.9% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 21 shareholders, meaning that no one shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.