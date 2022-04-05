What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)?

Every investor in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

IGM Biosciences has a market capitalization of US$1.1b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about IGM Biosciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IGM Biosciences?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

IGM Biosciences already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at IGM Biosciences' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 21% of IGM Biosciences. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Topsøe Holding A/S is currently the largest shareholder, with 25% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 10% of the shares outstanding respectively, Baker Bros. Advisors LP and Redmile Group, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of IGM Biosciences

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in IGM Biosciences, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$16m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over IGM Biosciences. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 25%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

But to understand IGM Biosciences better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with IGM Biosciences (including 2 which are significant).

