What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR)?

The big shareholder groups in Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of AU$183m, Imricor Medical Systems is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Imricor Medical Systems.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Imricor Medical Systems?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Imricor Medical Systems. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Imricor Medical Systems's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.6% of Imricor Medical Systems. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Warren Herreid is currently the company's largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.5% and 5.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Steve Wedan directly holds 3.9% of the total shares outstanding.