What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

P.A.M. Transportation Services isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$805m, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about P.A.M. Transportation Services.

See our latest analysis for P.A.M. Transportation Services

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About P.A.M. Transportation Services?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

P.A.M. Transportation Services already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at P.A.M. Transportation Services' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It looks like hedge funds own 5.8% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Matthew Moroun, with ownership of 35%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.6% and 5.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of P.A.M. Transportation Services

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$805m, and insiders have US$284m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 42% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with P.A.M. Transportation Services , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, backed by strong financial data.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • At US$46.69, Is It Time To Put Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) On Your Watch List?

    Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSE:NUS ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price...

  • 3 Small-Cap Stocks Too Good Not to Buy During the Downturn

    Ever since the bull market began almost exactly 13 years ago to the day following the collapse of the financial and housing markets, small-cap stocks have been almost as responsible as tech stocks for the gains investors enjoyed. With West Texas Intermediate priced at around $110 a barrel and Brent crude going for over $116 a barrel at the time of writing, there's a good chance the little guys will continue to be sources for superior returns in the energy sector, so sticking with stocks in the S&P 600 can be a smart choice. Unlike the Russell 2000, the targeted small-cap index has qualitative criteria to be included on the list, such as certain liquidity requirements and a demand for profitability, making these three energy stocks a good bet to buy during a market downturn.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Pop

    It's easy to get discouraged when, despite last week's bounce, stocks are still seemingly struggling. The conflict in Ukraine isn't cooling off, and several interest rate hikes are clearly in our future.

  • Ethan Crumbley in court: Suspected Oxford shooter's education, psych evaluation addressed

    Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley will have his jail status reviewed every 30 days under federal law.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying No Matter What the Stock Market Does Next

    Investors should use the current market volatility to scoop up these companies and hold them for the next decade.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has steadily fallen over the years. Three energy stocks offering yields more than triple the broader market are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and TC Energy (NYSE: TRP). With plenty of fuel to continue growing those big-time payouts in the future, these energy stocks look like great buys for this year and beyond.

  • AT&T Sets More Details For WarnerMedia Spinoff Ahead Of Discovery Merger

    AT&T has firmed up more details of its spinoff of WarnerMedia, which is poised to combine with Discovery in a $43 billion merger. In an SEC filing, the telecom giant said it will issue its shareholders a special dividend on April 5. For each share of AT&T common stock, holders will get 0.24 share in […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.7% to 15.6%, are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • There's No Better Time to Buy This Dividend Stock

    Stocks that generate solid dividends play a key role in a portfolio, but dividend income has become even more important to investors in this period of market volatility and uncertainty. Or the dividend can be reinvested in the stock -- which, in times like this, could be at a discounted price. The other attractive quality about a good dividend stock is that it is typically a long-established, stable, often blue-chip company that might be boring when the market is hot but looks good in times like these.

  • With the US dollar's dominance in question, here's how China's yuan could become a global reserve currency — and why it wouldn't be all bad

    "But whether the yuan could be perceived as a store of value — a safe haven during uncertainty or war — that is a much more difficult thing."

  • 2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before They Start Crushing the Market

    Share prices of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) have been hammered in 2022 during the broader market correction, but each could start taking off when the companies release their quarterly earnings reports on Tuesday, March 29. Micron Technology is heading into its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results with several tailwinds, like the growing demand for memory chips, the tight supply, and rising prices.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Sometimes the obvious pick makes the most sense, if you're willing to leave it alone and let it simmer for a while.

  • These 3 Stocks Aren't Large Caps Yet, but They Each Could Make $1 Billion in Sales in 2022

    Many years ago, it was decided that the definition of a "small cap" should be a company with a valuation under $2 billion. In this roundtable, three Fool contributors were asked to focus on healthcare companies with market caps under $10 billion, and pick out ones that they expect can deliver $1 billion in sales in 2022. Taylor Carmichael (Vir Biotechnology): With just a $3.3 billion market cap, Vir transitioned last year from being a risky clinical-stage biotech without any drugs on the market into a world-beater than has already brought in $1 billion in sales.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Into a Biotech With a Covid Connection

    A biotech that's caught asset manager Cathie Wood's attention recently received FDA emergency authorization for a test of Covid antibodies.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Set You Up for the Next 10 Years

    These two companies have seen their stock prices fall, but their long-term growth prospects remain intact.

  • Convinced the stock market’s next two years will be like the past two? Don’t bet on it.

    MARK HULBERT Don’t fall into the trap of believing the U.S. stock market’s spectacular return over the past two years represents the new normal. Not only will the market’s return in coming months likely be a lot lower than it was over the past two years, the odds are good that its return will be well-below average.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Every investor gets into the stock market to find the best returns. That’s been especially true for the past five years or so, as the Federal Reserve held interest rates at historic low levels. While the central bank has started reversing that policy, it will take time for rates to rise appreciably – and so for the near- to mid-term, stocks are likely to remain the best engine for finding returns-on-investment. The key to making the most out of a stock investment, however, is not just the return