What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Paragon Care is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$256m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Paragon Care.

View our latest analysis for Paragon Care

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Paragon Care?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Paragon Care does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Paragon Care, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Paragon Care. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Paragon Care's case, its Senior Key Executive, John Walstab, is the largest shareholder, holding 20% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 10 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Paragon Care

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Paragon Care Limited. Insiders own AU$54m worth of shares in the AU$256m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 58% of Paragon Care shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 9.1%, of the Paragon Care stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Paragon Care you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • USD/CAD Edged Higher as Dollar and Benchmark Yields Strengthen

    USD/CAD moves higher amid Fed tightening and falling oil prices.

  • Silver Prices Face Downward Pressure Amid Rising Inflation Concerns and New Sanction on Russia

    Silver prices edged lower as dollar an yields continue to rise.

  • China Allows Evergrande Creditors to Sue Locally to Recoup Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Several Chinese lenders have been told they can file legal cases against China Evergrande Group in local courts, in an apparent easing of a restriction that required all such lawsuits to be handled in a single court, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stocks Don’t Fall, th

  • Japan start-up to offer fleet service using China's Geely EVs

    A Japanese battery start-up said on Thursday it would launch a commercial fleet service using electric vehicles from China's Geely Auto Group, joining a growing field of services aimed at helping companies reduce their carbon footprint. Yokohama-based 3DOM Inc, a university-led venture set up in 2014 to develop separators for batteries, said it would offer the carbon neutral EV service through subscription or lease so that users could avoid high purchase costs. Companies are under increasing pressure from investors and the public to reduce their carbon footprint, and Chinese automakers have led the way in Japan through their relatively low-cost battery electric vehicles.

  • The Car Boom Is Becoming a Car Bust. Why That’s Bad News for Carvana Stock.

    The used-car company's sales growth is slowing, while the company seems to be growing too fast, according to RBC Capital Markets.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes 11% Stake in HP

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 53% to 62% to Buy Right Now

    2022 has not been kind to growth stocks, and while the past few weeks have been a reprieve, there are still plenty of stocks down substantially from their all-time highs. Block (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down more than 53% and 62%, respectively, from their 52-week highs, which were both set in mid-2021. Both Block and PayPal dominate the fintech industry, and while their stock prices might be down today, their futures look bright.

  • Cannabis ETFs Set to Soar on Passage of Legalization Bill

    Cannabis stocks are poised to surge further especially following the legislation passed by the House to legalize marijuana nationwide.

  • Will Roblox Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) made a red-hot debut on the stock market in March 2021 via a direct listing. Roblox stock has been on a wild roller-coaster ride since then. The company hit a market cap of nearly $80 billion in November 2021 following an outstanding set of results and investors' excitement about Roblox's metaverse prospects.

  • I Wouldn't Go 'All In' on Tilray, But Here's How I'd Trade It

    Tuesday morning, after the stock spiked in late March and then suffered five consecutive "down" days, Tilray Brands released the firm's fiscal third quarter financial results. Tilray posted GAAP EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $151.87M. A year ago, Tilray posted a GAAP EPS loss of $1.03 per share.

  • Another Recession Indicator Just Flashed Red

    The Dow Jones Transportation Average slipped into bear market territory. That can mean bad news for the U.S. economy and the U.S. stock market.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • 'Generational returns' in the stock market will be driven by technological innovation, DataTrek says. Here is the key indicator to track.

    "All that's left is growth – earnings growth, specifically – from technological innovation to create future above-average stock market returns."