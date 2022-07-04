What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)?

If you want to know who really controls Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Roth Ch Acquisition V is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$149m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Roth Ch Acquisition V.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Roth Ch Acquisition V?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Roth Ch Acquisition V already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Roth Ch Acquisition V, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 12% of Roth Ch Acquisition V shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Saba Capital Management, L.P. with 6.3% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Chlm Sponsor-5 Llc and John Lipman, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.4%. John Lipman, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Co-Chairman of the Board. Additionally, the company's CEO Byron Roth directly holds 3.2% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Roth Ch Acquisition V

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co.. Insiders own US$17m worth of shares in the US$149m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 33% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 11%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Roth Ch Acquisition V better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Roth Ch Acquisition V (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

