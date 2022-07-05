What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP)?

A look at the shareholders of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a market capitalization of AU$3.1b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.3% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.8% and 6.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group in their own names. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own AU$5.3m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 54% of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (2 are a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

