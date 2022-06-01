‘What kind of justice that?’: sister of slain victim reacts to ax murderer’s removal from death row

Jason Simpson, convicted of killing a Jacksonville couple with an ax in 1999, is free after taking a plea deal Tuesday.

Action News Jax spoke with the sister of one of Simpson’s victims Wednesday.

“I just can’t believe somebody could walk in somebody’s house in the middle of the night while they’re sleeping –— no defense –— chop them with an ax and 20 years later you’re walking the street? What kind of justice is that?” Melinda Prestwood said.

Simpson was convicted of killing Kimberli Kimbler and her boyfriend, Archie Howard Crook, in 1999.

After serving almost 20 years behind bars and being on death row, he pled guilty to two lesser counts of second-degree murder Tuesday and was released from jail later the same day.

“He went from death row to the street,” Prestwood said.

In January, Action News Jax told you the Supreme Court said Simpson should receive a new trial because prosecutors did not disclose that a witness against him was a confidential informant of the state. The defense cited several legal and ethical violations.

“It’s not supposed to be, ‘oh, well I said I did it, even though I’ve been claiming innocence all this time, I can say I’m guilty and I can get out and walk on the street.’ That is the craziest thing I ever heard.”

For Prestwood, a 23-year-old wound has been ripped open, and she feels her family will never get the justice they deserve.

“I would really, really, really like to know the whole story. I want to know exactly why you did this and who was all involved,” Prestwood said.

Simpson will be on probation for five years.

.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.