‘A kind loving heart’: Family launches GoFundMe for 23-year-old fatally shot in KCK

Family and friends of a 23-year-old woman killed in Kansas City, Kansas, during a double shooting have started GoFundMe fundraisers to help pay for funeral costs.

Emileigh N. Wilson was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, after police responded to reports of a shooting the night of Nov. 17.

“Emileigh passed away tragically on November 17th 2021, she was 23 years old and happened to be in a vehicle that got shot at,” the post by organizer Della Dallvalle said. “We are asking for help with funeral expenses to give her a proper burial.”

The fundraiser has received $2,305 of the $10,000 goal.

Another fundraiser organized by a family friend has raised $2,820 of the $10,000 goal.

“Emileigh had a kind loving heart and was just trying to find her way,” the post reads. “With no insurance, Jeff and his family could use some help honoring their beautiful young daughter‘s life with a proper burial. Prayers, good vibes , and donations are all welcome to get this family through this horrific ordeal.”

Police were called Nov. 17 to the 1600 block of Walker Avenue on a reported shooting. There officers found a man outside of a residence who had suffered serious injuries in a shooting. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers later discovered Wilson near the intersection of 15th Street and Waverly Avenue, roughly a mile away.

Police determined that both shootings stemmed from the same incident. No other details were released. Police continued their investigation on Monday.

Wilson was a resident of Atchinson, Kansas.

Anyone with information about the shooting iis urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).