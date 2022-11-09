‘What kind of message are we sending’: CMPD chief questions lower bond for sexual assault suspect

A man accused of kidnapping, rape, and assault was booked into custody and originally held on $2 million bonds, but after a judge lowered his bonds to $60,000, the chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department didn’t hesitate to share his frustration on Wednesday.

“What kind of message are we sending to our citizens when they see these offenders get right back out after committing very serious crimes against them?” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said on Twitter Wednesday morning.

The Twitter thread was in response to the case against Octavis Wilson, who was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman Friday night in northwest Charlotte. Wilson is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree forcible rape, attempted second-degree forcible sexual offense, assault on a female, and sexual battery.

Wilson, who has a lengthy history of arrests, was still in custody as of Wednesday morning. It’s not clear if he’ll be able to post bond even at the lower amount.

This isn’t the first time Jennings has taken issue with low bonds for violent offenders. Back in June, Jennings said “there is something wrong with the system” after bonds were lowered for a suspect accused of shooting a CMPD officer in the NoDa neighborhood.

After that shooting, the Fraternal Order of Police said the low bonds “highlight why we’re upset.”

On Twitter, Jennings said, “We continue to ask our judicial partners to take these crimes just as serious as we do.”

We were pleased and appreciative of the original decision by the Mecklenburg County Magistrate’s Office to issue a $2 million bond for Octavis Wilson, a violent repeat offender. However, a judge decided just days later to lower this individual’s bond to a mere $50k. (1/4) — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) November 9, 2022

The Court Administrator’s Office previously told Channel 9 that it doesn’t comment on pending litigation or specific criminal cases. In June, a statement from the office pointed to the Eighth Amendment of the US Constitution, which says excessive bail shall not be required.

