What kind of person takes selfies beside a drowning man?

The man got into difficulty after falling into the river behind the Radisson hotel near the Ouse Bridge in York - Wessex News Agency

Once upon a time rubberneckers were the scourge of society. Now, thanks to the advent of smartphones, “rubber-snappers” have knocked them off their top spot.

According to a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, when officers were called to the scene of a potential drowning beneath Ouse Bridge in York last Thursday, they found that crowds had gathered on the bridge and its surrounding walkways, where they were “watching the man struggle to keep his head above water, without any apparent attempt to throw him a life ring”.

Why this callousness, given there were at least two flotation devices metres away and every second was crucial? Because even as the man screamed for help after falling into the freezing river, people were too busy filming the incident and “taking selfies”.

In the statement – which began with the question “would you rather be a bystander or a lifesaver?” – the police stated that they were “concerned” by what they saw. But I can think of a few less measured words to describe the scene, and unfortunately one of them would be “unsurprising.”

So detached have we become from real life thanks to these dehumanising little gadgets that instead of seeing real peril and potential death, we see only drama. The kind of drama we might watch in an equally distant way on the big or small screen; the kind that makes us all celebrities simply for having witnessed something extraordinary, even if it is just in our local WhatsApp group or Instagram community.

I’ve seen people behave in an equally remote way with real celebrities, thrusting a camera phone in their faces as if these figures weren’t living and breathing entities. I’ve seen them do the same with objects and places of beauty too, where instead of drinking in the joy those things give us, we now immediately think of how we can use them to make ourselves seem more important later.

The police reached the man in time, by the way, and he is now recovering from his ordeal. Whether he will ever recover his faith in human nature, however, is anyone’s guess.

