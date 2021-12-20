'That kind of work is sacred': Allegations against CAIR-Ohio leader reverberate in Cincinnati

Romin Iqbal of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) speaks during a press conference at CAIR-Columbus headquarters in Columbus, Ohio on July 26, 2018 to address the Supreme Court decision on made on immigration.

University of Cincinnati student Sohail Sajjad was shocked when he learned that a top leader in an organization he believes in so much was accused of being a traitor.

Last week, Romin Iqbal, the now-former director the Ohio Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, was fired. Ohio CAIR leadership in an investigation revealed he was leaking information to an anti-Muslim group.

Sajjad, a senior psychology major, has been interning for CAIR, a non-profit civil rights organization, during this fall semester.

“It was appalling. Working purely for the sake of helping people, that kind of work is sacred," Sajjad said. "Hearing he was taking advantage of that makes it even worse.”

Sajjad said he had met Iqbal a few times. He said he was gregarious, sociable and had a big personality.

“He definitely seems to be like ‘the guy,’ ” Sajjad said. “He gave off that energy."

Like many who have worked with CAIR, Sajjad said he's shocked by the whole episode and cannot imagine what drove a man so high up in an organization to seemingly turn on it.

An Indiana native, Sajjad was drawn to CAIR because of the work they do helping people, specifically disenfranchised Muslims. He said this fall he worked a phone bank at a local mosque running a non-partisan voting drive. Despite the situation with Iqbal, he said he's still deeply committed to the mission and many others are too.

“No one is working here to achieve a level of prestige or acclaim, they’re working to give back to the community," he said.

CAIR-Ohio Community Affairs Director Whitney Saddiqui said the organization's leadership is just as unclear about Iqbal's motivation.

Saddiqui said it's important to realize that the problem of institutionalized Islamophobia is bigger than this situation and bigger than the one organization to which Iqbal is accused of funneling information.

The Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati echoed the feelings of Sajjad and Saddiqui in a statement it released.

"We at the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati community are shocked, upset, and concerned about this betrayal," the statement said. "Hate and deception undermine so much of our collective work."

The center said it's worked and collaborated with CAIR for years and that anyone seeking to sow hate should be held accountable.

Rukiye Abdul-Mutakallim is the founder of The Musketeer Association, a Cincinnati-based non-profit that focuses, in part, on projects to combat gun violence, racism and fascism.

She said that she is not surprised that CAIR had been infiltrated knowing the good the organization had been doing across the country.

“He may have been a wolf in sheep’s clothing," she said of Iqbal.

Having grown up during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and 1970s, she said this situation with CAIR resembles the infiltration of Black organizations at that time. In those cases, she said, some groups were pushed toward radicalization so they could be more easily brought down.

She said the anti-discrimination efforts of CAIR are no different than those of dozens of other faith-based organizations across the country like the Committee for Religious Liberty of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the American Jewish Committee.

In Cincinnati, Abdul-Mutakallim said she turned to CAIR when she discovered some Muslim females seeking a taxi driver's license were being forced to remove the hair coverings for their license photos.

“CAIR got on top of it right away," she said. "Within a week, it was solved.”

CAIR is also among the groups which have sued the Ohio Redistricting Committee over, what it calls, unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering. Locally, in June, CAIR stepped in and called for ethnic intimidation charges after a Mason Uber driver was allegedly attacked by a passenger.

What's next

It's unclear what might happen next in this situation, but Cincinnati attorney Mark Krumbein said, depending on the facts of the case, Iqbal could face legal consequences; possibly in criminal court, but more likely in civil court.

CAIR-Ohio said it considering legal action against Iqbal and has reported the situation to Hilliard police and the FBI.

Krumbein said Ohio allows meetings and conversations to be recorded so long as it's being done by a party involved. Therefore, therefore his leaking of information likely isn't a crime.

"He was allowed to be there," he said. "He was accessing things he had a right to see."

Krumbein said there may be an exception for that if he was knowingly doing that to further another illegal act.

As for the gun parts and thousands of dollars of ammunition allegedly purchased using a CAIR credit card, Krumbein said that, again, on its face, is not illegal. If Iqbal was barred from owning firearms for some reason or if investigators could prove he was buying the parts for someone else or in furtherance of another crime, then criminal charges might be possible.

Krumbein also said there's a possibility that theft charges could be brought against him for using company money for his own purposes even if there aren't additional weapons charges

He said Iqbal might face a civil action by CAIR.

"If it's true, he may have violated the trust of his employer," he said.

He said companies and non-profits often have non-disclosure agreements and non-compete agreements in their employment contracts.

"He allegedly acted as a double agent," Krumbein said. "We don't know what his employment contract is like. If it's strong, he could be liable for other things as well."

Ultimately, he said, more facts need to be known than what has been released publicly in order to know what might happen if Iqbal is called before a judge.

