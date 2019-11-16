What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited (HKG:218)?

If you're interested in Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited (HKG:218), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does 218's beta value mean to investors?

Looking at the last five years, Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) has a beta of 0.90. The fact that this is well below 1 indicates that its share price movements haven't historically been very sensitive to overall market volatility. This suggests that including it in your portfolio will reduce volatility arising from broader market movements, assuming your portfolio's weighted average beta is higher than 0.90. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) fares in that regard, below.

SEHK:218 Income Statement, November 16th 2019 More

Does 218's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of HK$1.7b, Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. Very small companies often have a low beta value because their share prices are not well correlated with market volatility. This could be because the price is reacting to company specific events. Alternatively, the shares may not be actively traded.

What this means for you:

One potential advantage of owning low beta stocks like Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) is that your overall portfolio won't be too sensitive to overall market movements. However, this can be a blessing or a curse, depending on what's happening in the broader market. In order to fully understand whether 218 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.)’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

