What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. (BIT:MZB)?

If you're interested in Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. (BIT:MZB), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What MZB's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.15, we can surmise that the Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group's revenue and earnings in the image below.

Does MZB's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of €205m, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether MZB is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

