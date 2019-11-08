What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For PanTerra Gold Limited (ASX:PGI)?

If you own shares in PanTerra Gold Limited (ASX:PGI) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does PGI's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.83, we can surmise that the PanTerra Gold share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, PanTerra Gold shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether PanTerra Gold is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does PGI's size influence the expected beta?

PanTerra Gold is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of AU$7.0m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since PanTerra Gold has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as PanTerra Gold’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

