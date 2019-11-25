What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Trelleborg AB (publ) (STO:TREL B)?

Anyone researching Trelleborg AB (publ) (STO:TREL B) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What TREL B's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.10, we can surmise that the Trelleborg share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Trelleborg are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Trelleborg is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does TREL B's size influence the expected beta?

Trelleborg is a fairly large company. It has a market capitalisation of kr43b, which means it is probably on the radar of most investors. It takes a lot of money to influence the share price of large companies like this one. That makes it interesting to note that its share price has a history of sensitivity to market volatility. There might be some aspect of the business that means profits are leveraged to the economic cycle.

What this means for you:

Since Trelleborg has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Trelleborg’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

