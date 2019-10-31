What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)?

If you're interested in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does BNSO's beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on Bonso Electronics International, we see it has a five year beta of 1.45. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. Based on this history, investors should be aware that Bonso Electronics International are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Bonso Electronics International is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could BNSO's size cause it to be more volatile?

Bonso Electronics International is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of US$12m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since Bonso Electronics International has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether BNSO is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Bonso Electronics International’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

