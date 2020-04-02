What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)?

If you own shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does NLSN's beta value mean to investors?

Given this level of beta, if the future looks like the past, we could therefore consider it likely that the stock price will experience share price volatility that is roughly similar to the overall market. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Nielsen Holdings is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

NYSE:NLSN Income Statement April 2nd 2020 More

How does NLSN's size impact its beta?

With a market capitalisation of US$4.2b, Nielsen Holdings is a pretty big company, even by global standards. It is quite likely well known to very many investors. It's not overly surprising to see large companies with beta values reasonably close to the market average. After all, large companies make up a higher weighting of the index than do small companies.

What this means for you:

Nielsen Holdings has a beta value quite close to that of the overall market. That doesn't tell us much on its own, so it is probably worth considering whether the company is growing, if you're looking for stocks that will go up more than the overall market. In order to fully understand whether NLSN is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Nielsen Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

