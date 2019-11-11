What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA)?

Anyone researching Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does ASNA's beta value mean to investors?

Ascena Retail Group has a five-year beta of 1.07. This is reasonably close to the market beta of 1, so the stock has in the past displayed similar levels of volatility to the overall market. While history does not always repeat, this may indicate that the stock price will continue to be exposed to market risk, albeit not overly so. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Ascena Retail Group is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

NasdaqGS:ASNA Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

Does ASNA's size influence the expected beta?

Ascena Retail Group is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of US$79m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Companies this small are usually more volatile than the market, whether or not that volatility is correlated. Therefore, it's a bit surprising to see that this stock has a beta value so close to the overall market.

What this means for you:

Since Ascena Retail Group has a beta close to one, it will probably show a positive return when the market is moving up, based on history. If you're trying to generate better returns than the market, it would be worth thinking about other metrics such as cashflows, dividends and revenue growth might be a more useful guide to the future. In order to fully understand whether ASNA is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Ascena Retail Group’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

