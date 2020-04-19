What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)?

If you own shares in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does ADES's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 0.90, we can surmise that the Advanced Emissions Solutions share price has not been strongly impacted by broader market volatility (over the last 5 years). If history is a good guide, owning the stock should help ensure that your portfolio is not overly sensitive to market volatility. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Advanced Emissions Solutions fares in that regard, below.

Could ADES's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of US$122m, Advanced Emissions Solutions is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. Very small companies often have a low beta value because their share prices are not well correlated with market volatility. This could be because the price is reacting to company specific events. Alternatively, the shares may not be actively traded.

What this means for you:

Since Advanced Emissions Solutions is not heavily influenced by market moves, its share price is probably far more dependent on company specific developments. It could pay to take a closer look at metrics such as revenue growth, earnings growth, and debt. In order to fully understand whether ADES is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Advanced Emissions Solutions’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

