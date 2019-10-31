What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Coppermoly Limited (ASX:COY)?

Anyone researching Coppermoly Limited (ASX:COY) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does COY's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.53, we can surmise that the Coppermoly share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Coppermoly are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Coppermoly's revenue and earnings in the image below.

Could COY's size cause it to be more volatile?

Coppermoly is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of AU$17m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since Coppermoly tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether COY is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Coppermoly’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

