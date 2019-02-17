What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Property Connect Holdings Limited (ASX:PCH)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Anyone researching Property Connect Holdings Limited (ASX:PCH) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What PCH’s beta value tells investors

Looking at the last five years, Property Connect Holdings has a beta of 1.45. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If the past is any guide, we would expect that Property Connect Holdings shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Property Connect Holdings fares in that regard, below.

How does PCH’s size impact its beta?

Property Connect Holdings is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of AU$921k. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since Property Connect Holdings tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it’s well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Property Connect Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

Financial Health: Are PCH's operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we've done it for you. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records?

