What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The 3M India Limited's (NSE:3MINDIA) Shareholder Register?

A look at the shareholders of 3M India Limited (NSE:3MINDIA) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

3M India has a market capitalization of ₹253b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 3MINDIA.

NSEI:3MINDIA Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 3M India?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that 3M India does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.5% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at 3M India's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:3MINDIA Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in 3M India. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of 3M India

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.