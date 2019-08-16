What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.'s (HKG:2018) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (HKG:2018) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'
AAC Technologies Holdings is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of HK$43b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 2018.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AAC Technologies Holdings?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that AAC Technologies Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 28% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AAC Technologies Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in AAC Technologies Holdings. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of AAC Technologies Holdings
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
It seems insiders own a significant proportion of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just HK$43b, and insiders have HK$18b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 25% stake in 2018. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
