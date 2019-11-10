What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation's (TSE:ASP) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSE:ASP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$20m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ASP.

TSX:ASP Ownership Summary, November 10th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Acerus Pharmaceuticals?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Acerus Pharmaceuticals, for yourself, below.

TSX:ASP Income Statement, November 10th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Acerus Pharmaceuticals. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Acerus Pharmaceuticals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.