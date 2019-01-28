What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Adocia SA’s (EPA:ADOC) Shareholder Register?

Every investor in Adocia SA (EPA:ADOC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Adocia is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €97m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ADOC.

View our latest analysis for Adocia

ENXTPA:ADOC Ownership Summary January 28th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Adocia?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 14% of Adocia. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Adocia’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

ENXTPA:ADOC Income Statement Export January 28th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Adocia. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Adocia

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.