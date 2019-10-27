What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Aena S.M.E., S.A.'s (BME:AENA) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (BME:AENA) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Aena S.M.E has a market capitalization of €25b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AENA.

Check out our latest analysis for Aena S.M.E

BME:AENA Ownership Summary, October 27th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aena S.M.E?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 24% of Aena S.M.E. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Aena S.M.E's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

BME:AENA Income Statement, October 27th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Aena S.M.E. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Aena S.M.E

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.