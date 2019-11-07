What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Artis Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSE:AX.UN) Shareholder Register?

A look at the shareholders of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AX.UN) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a market capitalization of CA$1.6b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AX.UN.

TSX:AX.UN Ownership Summary, November 7th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 19% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

TSX:AX.UN Income Statement, November 7th 2019 More

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.