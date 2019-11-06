What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Atalaya Mining Plc's (LON:ATYM) Shareholder Register?

The big shareholder groups in Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Atalaya Mining is a smaller company with a market capitalization of UK£265m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ATYM.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Atalaya Mining?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Atalaya Mining does have institutional investors; and they hold 14% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Atalaya Mining's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Atalaya Mining. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Atalaya Mining

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.