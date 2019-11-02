What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Aurangabad Distillery Limited's (NSE:AURDIS) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls Aurangabad Distillery Limited (NSE:AURDIS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Aurangabad Distillery is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹335m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own many shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about AURDIS.

Check out our latest analysis for Aurangabad Distillery

NSEI:AURDIS Ownership Summary, November 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aurangabad Distillery?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own under 5% of Aurangabad Distillery, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

NSEI:AURDIS Income Statement, November 2nd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Aurangabad Distillery. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Aurangabad Distillery

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.