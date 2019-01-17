What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Avanti Feeds Limited’s (NSE:AVANTI) Shareholder Register?

A look at the shareholders of Avanti Feeds Limited (NSE:AVANTI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Avanti Feeds is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹51b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AVANTI.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Avanti Feeds?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Avanti Feeds does have institutional investors; and they hold 5.7% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Avanti Feeds’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Avanti Feeds. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Avanti Feeds

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.