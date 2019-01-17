What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Avanti Feeds Limited’s (NSE:AVANTI) Shareholder Register?

A look at the shareholders of Avanti Feeds Limited (NSE:AVANTI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’
Avanti Feeds is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹51b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AVANTI.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Avanti Feeds?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
We can see that Avanti Feeds does have institutional investors; and they hold 5.7% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Avanti Feeds’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Avanti Feeds. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.
Insider Ownership Of Avanti Feeds
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Avanti Feeds Limited. It has a market capitalization of just ₹51b, and insiders have ₹8.2b worth of shares in their own names. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 36% stake in AVANTI. While this group can’t necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 32%, of the AVANTI stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
Public Company Ownership
We can see that public companies hold 9.2%, of the AVANTI shares on issue. We can’t be certain, but this is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.
