What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Biesse S.p.A.'s (BIT:BSS) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls Biesse S.p.A. (BIT:BSS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.
With a market capitalization of €280m, Biesse is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BSS.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Biesse?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
As you can see, institutional investors own 29% of Biesse. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Biesse's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Biesse. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of Biesse
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Biesse S.p.A. in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It seems the board members have no more than €10k worth of shares in the €280m company. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.
General Public Ownership
With a 12% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over BSS. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 58%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.
Next Steps:
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.
