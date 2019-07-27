What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The BioDue S.p.A.'s (BIT:BIO2) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls BioDue S.p.A. (BIT:BIO2), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

BioDue is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €60m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BIO2.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BioDue?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of BioDue is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in BioDue. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of BioDue

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the BioDue S.p.A. stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of €60m, that means they have €49m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them.