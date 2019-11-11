What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The capsensixx AG's (ETR:CPX) Shareholder Register?

A look at the shareholders of capsensixx AG (ETR:CPX) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

capsensixx is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €30m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CPX.

View our latest analysis for capsensixx

XTRA:CPX Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About capsensixx?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that capsensixx does have institutional investors; and they hold 79% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at capsensixx's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

XTRA:CPX Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in capsensixx. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of capsensixx

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.