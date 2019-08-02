What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Central Timmins Exploration Corp.'s (CVE:CTEC) Shareholder Register?

If you want to know who really controls Central Timmins Exploration Corp. (CVE:CTEC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Central Timmins Exploration is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$2.1m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CTEC.

See our latest analysis for Central Timmins Exploration

TSXV:CTEC Ownership Summary, August 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Central Timmins Exploration?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Central Timmins Exploration already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 9.6% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Central Timmins Exploration's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSXV:CTEC Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

Central Timmins Exploration is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Central Timmins Exploration

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.